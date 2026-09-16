Angry Birds 2 goes bananas with Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble collaboration

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble rolls out into the world of Angry Birds 2!

Grab new cosmetics based on your favourite apes from now until September 28th

And make use of AiAi's explosive Super Monkey Spell to rain down destruction and bananas

For better or for worse, some of the longest-running mobile games have begun to embrace the power of the collab. Now, Rovio is set to team up with the classic Sega franchise Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, starting today and running until September 28th!

The collaboration between Angry Birds 2 and Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble introduces a host of new cosmetic options available until September 24th, letting you dress up the Angry Birds cast as your favourite adorable ape. You can also rain destruction (and bananas) down on the piggies with the help of AiAi's explosive Super Monkey Spell!

Quit monkeying around!

Naturally, since this is a limited-time event, there are also plenty of exclusive rewards you'll want to check in for. Not to mention some fun interludes featuring the cast of Super Monkey Ball interacting with the cast of Angry Birds 2. I'm sure they'll get along fine.

While it's probably better for the older, nostalgic audience out there (which is odd to say for Angry Birds), this collaboration is one that makes a lot of sense. Ever since Rovio was acquired by Sega way back in 2023, they've been helping raise the profile of characters like Sonic on mobile.

So, it certainly sounds like a solid plan to help Super Monkey Ball Rumble get the rub from Angry Birds 2 as well. And even if you're not a huge fan of physics-based, ball-guiding action, you'll certainly have plenty of welcome new content to sink your teeth into during this collaboration.

But while Rovio and Sega are making some quite sensible decisions, the same can't be said for Konami. Check in on the latest episode of the Pocket Gamer podcast where I ask 'why' about Wai Wai World, Konami's attempt to jump into the world of UGC gaming on mobile.