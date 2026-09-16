One Piece: Grand Gourmet reveals new gameplay as it lets you live out your culinary fantasies

Head to the Grand Line in One Piece: Grand Gourmet!

A new core gameplay trailer shows off everything you can do, including cooking and running Baratie Two

Not to mention the huge cast of characters, minigames and other in-game activities!

One Piece is one of the icons of the shonen genre, and like many protagonists, the would-be pirate king Luffy has a love of food. Now, we've seen even more gameplay for the upcoming mobile spinoff One Piece: Grand Gourmet that puts Luffy's trusted friend and ship's cook, Sanji, centre stage.

One Piece: Grand Gourmet, launching October 23rd for iOS and Android, sees Luffy and Sanji working to restore the good name of the Baratie restaurant when a mysterious impostor venue appears, by opening their own successor. The gameplay trailer offers a look at the vast number of dishes that can be cooked, as well as how you can decorate the restaurant to appeal to your customers.

One-two-three-piece

Of course, that's just the basics. The new trailer also gives us a look at the cast of over 400 iconic One Piece characters who'll make appearances, either to help out or to visit the restaurant on their own. Some will even stick around to open their own stands, turning your humble restaurant into a sprawling food hall!

All this is rendered in colourful, comfortable retro style, and is packed to the gills with minigames and other activities. And of course, it wouldn't be a One Piece game if you weren't exploring the wide blue ocean for yourself as well.

Considering One Piece on mobile has mainly been RPGs and character collectors, this new upcoming release is a particularly exciting one. Even if you're only familiar with the Netflix adaptation, I'm sure the name Baratie has just as much meaning for you, and you're equally as excited!

But if running a restaurant is a bit too quaint for you, why not take a step into the turbulent time of the Three Kingdoms? Except, whoops! It looks as if Catherine's latest edition of Ahead of the Game features a lot fluffier individuals from Chinese history, as they look at Purrfect Three Kingdoms!