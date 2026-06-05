Rainbow Six Mobile quietly drops its newest season with a new Operator and fresh content

Rainbow Six Mobile's newest season is here with Operation Gray Phantom

Recruit a new Operator in the form of Finka, whose Adrenaline Surge ability aids the whole team

Meanwhile, Veil Protocol is being teased as a potential follow-up to Containment Zone

It's almost ironic that, after so much waiting, we've finally had both Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence arrive on mobile. These two hotly anticipated Ubisoft projects were in the works for a while, but now that they're here, it's time to look forward to what they'll do for new content later in their life cycle.

Now, Rainbow Six Mobile's newest season, Operation Gray Phantom, has just gone live! It comes packed with more than a month of events and new additions. While not quite as massive as what the mainline Rainbow Six is getting, Operation Gray Phantom does introduce a new Operator, limited-time modes and seasonal events.

Deep-sixed

Finka's main ability is Adrenaline Surge, a team-wide ability that allows them to fight harder, longer and faster. As part of the week one showcase, everyone will be able to play Finka for free without having to unlock her first as part of the new 3v3 bomb event.

The 3v3 bomb event will also continue to be available into the second week of the season. After players have come to grips with Finka's new abilities, this part returns to (relative) normalcy, letting you use your skills to their fullest in battle.

Finally, we have the Veil Protocol arriving in weeks three, four and five. Details are still sketchy at the moment, but with Oregon going dark and suggestions that 'something' is spreading throughout the area, I would bet on weird happenings in this final part of the season! No doubt it'll be similar to something like the fan-favourite Containment mode.

Still, Rainbow Six Mobile may be an adaptation of one of the biggest hits in the shooter space, but it's far from the only option on mobile. Why not scratch that itchy trigger finger with some selections from our list of the best shooters on iOS?