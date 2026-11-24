Angry Birds 2 is introducing its first new character from Angry Birds Movie 3

Fuzzy, the furry spider, joins the lineup with the ability to shoot webs and pull down structures

To mark his inclusion, Rovio are kicking off a charity collab with the ASPCA

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is still around the corner, set to land in cinemas on December 23rd. And although we haven't heard much in the way of reviews ahead of time, it seems Rovio are anticipating it being a big hit, as they're set to add their first character from the movie to Angry Birds 2 today!

In Angry Birds 2, you'll soon be able to add none other than the adorable spider Fuzzy to your flock. Although he's not likely to change your mind on spiders if you're an arachnophobe, he's undoubtedly a great addition to the roster with his ability to shoot webs and pull down buildings.

Eight-legged freaks

Now, I'm no big fan of spiders, but even I have to admit that Fuzzy is pretty cute by arachnid standards. And while it may be putting the cart before the horse for Rovio to anticipate him being a fan-favourite, his abilities in-game might well be worth adding him to your roster.

To mark the occasion, Rovio are also teaming up with the ASPCA, allowing you to help work towards and contribute to an anticipated $20,000 donation that will help animals in need and is set to run through to December 17th.

Speaking of which, December 18th will also see the introduction of a brand-new sticker album event based around The Angry Birds Movie 3. You'll be able to unlock rewards, complete goals, and build out your sticker album in anticipation of the launch of the film in theatres later that same month!

All very exciting stuff. And with Angry Birds clearly on the rise again, it's probably a good thing they decided to release the film a little later this year. Otherwise, a major new release might've overshadowed it. But if you're wondering how to enjoy said major launch on mobile, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like GTA VI?