One Piece: Grand Gourmet lets you build your own version of the famous Baratie

One Piece fans can now build their own version of the famous Baratie in One Piece: Grand Gourmet

Now available to purchase on iOS and Android, it lets you recreate famous dishes from the series

Meanwhile, literally hundreds of characters make appearances to visit Baratie

Shonen and food are as synonymous as Superman and Clark Kent, and in One Piece even the most casual fans know Sanji as a miracle-worker in the kitchen. Now, in One Piece: Grand Gourmet, now available to purchase on iOS and Android, the whole crew, including your favourite characters, come together to help him out!

One Piece: Grand Gourmet sees you taking on the mammoth task of salvaging the famous floating restaurant Baratie's reputation. When an impostor venue starts making the rounds, the ship's cook and former Baratie employee Sanji takes on the task of building Baratie Two and restoring the good name of the restaurant with his culinary skills.

Cooking up a storm

Naturally, that means you'll slowly grow from a humble eatery to a sprawling restaurant packed not just with customers and seating arrangements, but also sports to grab a bite to eat off the menu too! With a huge variety of potential decorations, you can decorate Baratie Two as you see fit.

Meanwhile, One Piece superfans will get plenty of nods to the series for them to take note of. Literally hundreds of characters can visit Baratie Two and interact with one another, even those you'd never expect to ever meet!

And of course, given this is One Piece, there's a huge variety of potential strange, exotic and delicious dishes to create! Whether that's classics from throughout the series, or new ones with the help of the Devil Fruits, you'll have your work cut out for you to craft the perfect menu.

It's certainly an exciting new release, and if you're looking for more, why not check out some of the others to hit mobile this week? We've got our own list of the five new mobile games to try this week, which we reckon are worth a try.