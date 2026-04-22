And Roger is an emotionally poignant narrative adventure coming to iOS and Android

And Roger brings TearyHand Studios' emotionally acclaimed release to mobile

An emotionally charged narrative focuses on a young girl and a mysterious man

And Roger has been praised for the strength of both its gameplay and narrative

Over the years, mobile has slowly begun to grow an even bigger host of narrative-focused games. Mainly, these are ports, but that's not a problem. It means we'll eventually get our mitts (or... thumbs?) on award-winning new releases such as And Roger!

Well, technically that's lowercase 'a', but that might get a bit confusing. And a twisting narrative is the focus of And Roger, as you play a young girl waking up in the morning, stepping out of her bedroom...only to find her father has disappeared and in his place is a stranger.

As you might expect, that's not what she was expecting, and from there the narrative pieces together exactly what's happening and charts the girl's attempts to escape the house and find out where her father has disappeared to. Suffice it to say, it's set to be an emotionally intense experience to play.

+ Roger

Now, if you're like me and at least partially familiar with the indie game format, you've probably already guessed at what the twist might be. But that's not necessarily a bad thing, and there's a reason And Roger has won critical acclaim up to and including awards because of the strength of its gameplay.

Which I think will be a key point of interest for many of you. Seeing how developer TearyHand Studio have managed to translate this sort of emotionally intense narrative into gameplay. So keep an eye out for And Roger as it's set to drop onto mobile on June 17th!

In the meantime, if you're looking for some more heart-tugging and interesting narratives to explore, then mobile has plenty of originals for you to enjoy as well! Why not check out our list of the best narrative mobile games to find out what our selected picks are that you can play right now?