And Roger offers heartbreaking narrative gameplay on iOS and Android, out now

Just a burning memory

And Roger offers a heartbreaking narrative gameplay experience

You play a young girl who wakes to find herself alone in a house with a strange man

But the truth may be much less sinister, and far more tragic, than you expect

As we head into the weekend, there are plenty of great games to be excited about, many of which we've listed in our feature of new mobile games to try this week! But you might be in the mood for a more sobering experience, in which case the newly released And Roger on iOS and Android delivers.

In And Roger, you play a young girl who wakes up to find her father missing and a stranger inhabiting her house. Despite having no idea who he is, she finds him insisting they've always lived there. In her efforts to get out from under his thumb, however, you'll find things aren't as they seem.

Not all fun and games

Now, as Jupiter expressed in her And Roger review , this is not a game for the faint of heart. While it isn't horrifying or disturbing, it's undoubtedly got quite a sad twist that some may find a bit too much.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with that. And many would say that serious topics are things games should tackle. Which is what And Roger does by integrating simple puzzle gameplay and narrative scenes to show the unfolding story and the truth behind what's happening.

For my money, I managed to guess the twist just by reading the synopsis. But then I'm pretty clued into the usual indie game structure. However, I reckon more than a few of you might find it a fascinating play, which might make And Roger well worth a go if you can handle the topics shown.

In the meantime, if you'd prefer something a little lighter in tone but no less in story, why not check out our list of the best narrative adventure games on mobile? Whether you're crossing the world or navigating courtly intrigue, it's got depth and gameplay in equal measure.