FarmVille 3 lets you rescue kittens while helping real cats find homes

Your next farm job comes with a good cause attached

Rescue kittens in a month-long event

Purchases support real rescue efforts

Upgrade your Rescue Base for rewards

Zynga has decided the best way to mark International Cat Day is to make you do chores for it, which feels about right for a farming game. FarmVille 3 is running A Home For Every Kitten from August 11th to September 7th, a rescue event built around real cats rather than the usual crop rotation.

The setup has you clearing space, crafting search tools, and gathering materials through your usual farm chores, which then feed into a Rescue Base you upgrade across four phases over four weeks using Co-op Rescue Tokens.

Successfully rescuing kittens earns you seven-day boosts, and there's a premium pass for anyone who'd rather skip the queue with instant phase completion, extra barn space, and bonus boosts.

The partner behind it is what gives this one a bit more weight than the average seasonal event. Zynga has teamed up with Dots.eco, a Public Benefit Corporation, so in-game purchases during the event feed into Dots.eco's Support Rescued Pets initiative.

Real rescues, funded by whatever you spend chasing digital ones. It's a fairly novel pairing for a mobile farming sim, though the premium pass is still very much there for the taking, cynic in me duly noting it.

Dots.eco is handing out 5,000 certificates to anyone who takes part, as a way of tracking the real-world contributions, and three randomly selected certificate holders get featured on the FarmVille 3 website. Not a bad little bonus, though I imagine most people taking part would settle for knowing the cats found homes.

Cat Day is August 8th, so the event kicks off a few days after, giving you time to clear your barns before the kittens show up.

If you want more to dig into on your farm in the meantime, our list of the best farming games on iOS should keep you busy between rescue phases.