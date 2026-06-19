Monster Boy is out now on mobile with a hefty fee for a storied developer

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is out now on iOS

It sees you playing the heroic Jin with the ability to turn into monsters

Save the Monster Kingdom and defeat evil in this fast-paced platformer

Platformers and gaming go together like cheese and wine. And just like wine, expense isn't something you should expect. Case in point is the newly released Monster Boy for iOS, a fast-paced, gorgeously stylised platformer from a storied developer! But as we already mentioned, it's one with a hefty price tag.

Monster Boy (full title: Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom) sees you taking on the role of the heroic Jin as he fights to liberate the Monster World Kingdom. To do so, he'll slash and battle his way through hand-drawn platformer stages, and take on the aspects of different monsters to transform and deal with obstacles and enemies along the way.

Jump 'n run

The name Ryuichi Nishizawa is not necessarily as well-known as, say, Hideo Kojima or John Romero, but he's a significant figure in gaming in his own right. Alongside Michishito Ishizuka, he co-founded Westone Bit Entertainment, which worked on hits such as the Wonder Boy series and numerous other early classics of gaming.

Nishizawa would go on, as many Japanese devs have done, to take his experience elsewhere onto Monster Boy as his own passion project. And that passion is obvious in how well-rendered, colourful and stylish Monster Boy is, and while without playing I can't speak to the gameplay, it looks to be fast-paced and fun.

But, as you might recall, it's one with a pretty hefty price tag attached. At a whopping $24.99, it's a tough sell for anyone except hardcore platformer fans. But, by the looks of things it should be well worth the price of admission if you're willing to pay it.

Still, if you are stuck for cash but want to play some other things this weekend, then you'll find other examples (including Monster Boy itself) on our list of the five new mobile games to try this week!

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