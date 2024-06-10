Among Us animated show gets teaser trailer

The new trailer comes during a big weekend for games

It's been a big weekend for games, what with Geoff Keighley's hotly-anticipated Summer Games Fest taking the place of other major shows like E3. We've seen many big announcements, surprise showcases and more from major franchises like Gears of War and even the return of some old favourites such as Perfect Dark.

But we've also seen the return of a real dark horse indie hit with Among Us. After the game peaked in popularity during the Covid pandemic it's nonetheless remained a major part of the gaming landscape, so it's no surprise it was announced to be receiving an animated show a while back.

And with Summer Games Fest rolling around we've had our first look at the official Among Us animated series and its star-studded cast. Take a look!

And we do mean star-studded, with famous actors such as Elijah Wood, Patton Oswalt, Wayne Knight (Newman!) and Kimiko Glenn (among others) set to provide their voice talents for the show.

Coming from CBS and Innersloth, Among Us may have its work cut out for it in taking a notoriously story-free game and building an entire animated show around it. But if there's anything we can attest to with Among Us it's that it does have some surprising emergent story-telling potential just from playing the game.

So did the writers get in a few rounds with this game to inspire them? Most likely, but we'll have to wait and see when the show releases sometime soon.

