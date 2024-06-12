All In Hole: Sinkhole Puzzle tasks you with helping a sinkhole collect food

Collect fruits and other food to pass levels

Guide your sinkhole across the map and collect food

Compete against other players in tournaments

Level up your sinkhole to watch it grow

All in Hole: Sinkhole Puzzle is the latest title from game publisher Homa. It’s a casual puzzle game in which you help a sinkhole devour everything in sight. You’ll compete against players throughout the world as you move your sinkhole across the map.

A casual game, All in Hole tasks you with collecting various foods. To start, you will need to collect types of fruits, like strawberries, kiwis, and blueberries. Eventually, however, you will unlock other food types, such as vegetables, cold beverages, tasty pastries, and fast food. In each level, you will need to collect the specified number of each food listed in order to pass.

To make things more interesting, you’ll only have a certain amount of time to accomplish your goals. Further, the more you collect, the more experience you'll gain within the level. With enough experience, your sinkhole will level up, growing wider, which allows you to collect larger objects.

There are also various power-ups you can collect to give you an edge as you guide your sinkhole in consuming everything in its path. For instance, use the magnet power-up to draw items toward your sinkhole or use Time Freeze to pause the timer for 10 seconds. There is also a power-up that points out which directions your goals are in and one that instantly levels your sinkhole.

You can also compete in tournaments against players around the globe to prove your sinkhole guiding skills. Additionally, you can join a team, chat with other members, and exchange coins and hearts with your friends.

Beyond helping your black hole devour all the fruit in the land, you'll also be able to unlock and craft new recipes and decorate cakes. All in Hole: Sinkhole Puzzle is out now for Android. To learn more about this casual title, check out its Google Play page or visit publisher Homa's official website.