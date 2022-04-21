Alchemy Stars adds login bonuses, new Aurorians, special outfits and more in latest update

An exciting new update is coming to hit tactical RPG Alchemy Stars, letting players experience new event stages, limited-time activities, awesome login bonuses, Desert Lottery gameplays and more. Developed by Tourdog Studio and published by Level Infinite, the anime-themed gacha game is also adding Aurorian trial stages and other thrilling activities for Navigators to get into.

In particular, the Alchemy Stars Go! Race to the end of the world! update welcomes The Blazing Rally, which adds new Story Stages and a Prize Pool Lucky Draw to the game. The Desert Lottery Lucky Draw, on the other hand, will give away Lumamber, Limited Edition Furniture and other exclusive in-game goodies to players.

Meanwhile, eager users who are able to complete all Go! Race to the end of the world! Stages along with Aurorian trial stages can score two new Aurorians Azure and Roy among other rewards. Players who simply log into the game during the event period can also nab special in-game bonuses such as more Lumamber and Aurorian upgrades.

Apart from 6-Star Aurorian Jona - Righteous Judge and the 5-Star Aurorian Taki - Desert Dragon outfits, limited-time gift packs will be available at the store as well. If you're keen on experiencing the updates yourself and getting your hands on all of the freebies, you can download Alchemy Stars on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official update blog to get a feel of the new additions, or catch the embedded clip above for a quick sneak peek.

