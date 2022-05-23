Alchemy Stars is celebrating its first anniversary with a new character, new gameplay content, login bonuses and more

Level Infinite and TourDog Studio have announced an exciting series of in-game festivities to celebrate the first anniversary of Alchemy Stars, the hit JRPG on mobile. During the first-anniversary celebrations, players can expect a new character, fresh gameplay features and tons of in-game goodies in store for everyone.

During Alchemy Stars' one-year anniversary update, players can chill out and take a break from all the fighting with the new Cloud Gardens feature. Here, you can customise your own piece of paradise by beautifying your farm using fun decors purchased from the shop.

Reinhardt, The Grand Marshal of Illumina, is also joining the fray, along with new Episodes added to the main narrative. Additionally, players will be able to score lots of in-game rewards simply by logging in to the game during the anniversary period, which includes Luambers and even a free six-star Aurorian.

“We’re immensely proud of the content we’ve produced during the first year of Alchemy Stars,” says the Art Director from TourDog Studio. “Now, as we come to the first anniversary, we’re thrilled to reward the players who made this milestone possible with new ways to enjoy the game!”

If you're keen on joining in on all the celebrations, you can download Alchemy Stars on the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to see what's in store for you, or head on over to the game's official Twitter page and join the community of followers.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 25 best RPGs for Android phones and tablets?