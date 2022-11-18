Alchemy Stars launches Thanksgiving 2022 update with new main story chapters, events, characters, and more

Level Infinite has just launched a new fall update for their popular mobile JRPG Alchemy Stars. The new content update includes a bunch of story chapters, limited-time events to celebrate Thanksgiving, new characters, and of course, loads of rewards to go along with all this.

Alchemy Stars’ latest update builds on the main story with the release of Episode 13: The Stars Return and Episode 14: The Knights’ Crusade. Clearing them will reward players with the Solamber of Aurorian Vice: Keen Knight. Plus, if players manage to get done it by December 14th, the Hourglass of Fate campaign event will provide some Lumamber and Recharge Packs as well.

Coinciding with the main story expansion is the Alexia’s Laboratory limited-time event. It will continue to remain active until December 12th. The event will feature the Data Collected event store, Cloud Gardens Feats: An Extraordinary Catch, Aurorian Trial stages, and Limited-Time Login Rewards.

Players will earn Scarp Pats for completing quests which can be used to unlock exclusive rewards and special furniture like Colossus Clock and Metal Spoon Knight, and Legendary Aurorian Breakthrough material.

In addition to this, a few new Aurorians join Alchemy Stars as well. The 6-star Aurorian Alexia and 5-star Aurorian Beretta are currently available through the Special Heavenly Wings Recruitment Banner. They will be part of it until mid-December, after which, players can find them in the standard recruitment banner.

Thanksgiving is also almost here, and to commemorate the festival, Alchemy Stars is hosting a bunch of Thanksgiving events beginning November 24th. Expect the drop rate for items and resources to double, guaranteed 5-star Aurorian banners, and the new Cloud Gardens with fishing and diary events.

The season of giving has brought so much new content to the RPG with so many goodies just waiting to be unlocked. Make your way through all these new happenings by downloading Alchemy Stars now for free.