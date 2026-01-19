Vohenn is a mobile-first Metroidvania that tasks you with saving an island fighting itself

Jump, run and fight

Vohenn is a new Metroidvania out now on mobile

It sees you playing the titular adventure, trying to save an island of elements

Take on enemies, level up and explore a gradually opening map

The Metroidvania genre is rightfully quite popular on mobile. It's one of those genres where you can while away many dozens of hours exploring every nook and cranny of a map. So it's a wonder we don't see mobile-first releases like Vohenn making their way to iOS and Android more often.

Vohenn is, as you might have guessed, a Metroidvania designed from the ground up for smartphones. In it, you play aptly named Vohenn, who ends up shipwrecked on a bizarre island where elements once lived together in harmony. But, as you might also have guessed, things have gone very wrong, and it's up to you to put them right.

If you're not already familiar with Metroidvanias, all the tropes are here to introduce you. A vast, multi-layered map to explore, plenty of secrets to uncover, and various mechanics slowly introduced to let you access more and more areas to progress the story.

Vohenn's visual style is certainly a winner for me. But then I'm an unrepentant fan of crunchy pixels and colourful visuals. For those with more discerning tastes, there's certainly a lot to like here too, what with a full-on levelling system, minimap and other quality-of-life features.

One of my issues with the otherwise excellent Symphony of the Night on mobile has always been the controls for mobile. It's why I gravitated to the CRKD Atom, and it's what I hope that Vohenn manages to address with its larger format. But outside of that potential issue, what it offers looks to be a pretty solid addition to the genre.

