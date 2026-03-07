Goritaire brings banana-fueled gorilla solitaire to iOS and Android soon

Card strategy becomes a jungle survival puzzle

Goritaire launches March 19th on iOS and Android

Manage gorillas and bananas in a solitaire-style strategy

Spiritual successor to the cult card puzzler Shephy

What happens when you bring solitaire to a jungle of gorillas? Apparently, you get Goritaire. Yes, that’s the actual name. And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like – a card game about multiplying gorillas while desperately trying not to run out of bananas.

Arc System Works has announced that Goritaire will launch on March 19th, across consoles, PC, and mobile devices. Store pages are already live, which means the jungle logistics operation can begin shortly.

The premise is simple, though the game itself apparently isn’t. You’re managing a troop of gorillas, gradually expanding their habitat while making sure everyone stays fed. Bananas are the key resource here. Lose your supply, and the entire troop collapses instantly. Harsh, but that’s jungle economics for you.

Victory comes from successfully lining up seven or more gorillas on the field. The challenge is balancing growth with survival. Too many gorillas without enough bananas, and everything will fall apart.

If the concept sounds oddly specific, that’s because it comes from the same mind behind Shephy, the cult favourite about, you guessed it, multiplying sheep. Goritaire is essentially the spiritual successor, swapping woolly livestock for considerably larger primates.

The digital version makes it easier to jump into the puzzle-like card mechanics whenever you feel like testing your jungle management skills.

There’s also a crossover thrown in for good measure. The game will feature a special card appearance from Goriko, the mascot of Go! Go! Curry!, which feels like exactly the kind of collaboration a gorilla-themed card game would make.

Look, I won’t pretend I saw a gorilla solitaire survival coming this year. But it does sound like the kind of weird idea that might become another cult favourite.

