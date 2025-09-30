Pokemon Go Stamp Rally in City Safari Amsterdam

Collecting stamps in Pokemon Go's City Safari

Following Ambassadors around Amsterdam

Checking out all of the sites of the city

If you are a reader of this site, you will know that I love Pokemon Go and have gone to a large number of their events over the last few years. I have most of the Pokemon featured in these events, but I love the mix of travel and playing my favourite mobile adventure. Pokemon Go ran a City Safari event in Amsterdam that featured a new in-game (and out-of-game) stamp rally around the city.

I have been to the previous city safari event in Milan, which was a fantastic event. Unlike Go Festivals, City Safari events can be done in a number of different locations around the city, with no real restriction on where to go. The idea behind this is that the PokeStops featured in the event will bring you towards tourist attractions, so you can explore the city while having a bit of Pokemon Go throughout.

Pokemon Go does host a few events with the local ambassadors of the area, which is where the physical stamp rally fits in this time, along with having a hub at a main place. For Go Safari Amsterdam, this was inside the central station. This area had a place where you could get your physical stamp card, a bracelet to match your team, and grab a few paper Pikachu and Eevee hats. There was also a photo / video area, where you could get a digital video made and be given a code for in-game items.

From there, the rest of the real features were within the game. Everyone who purchased a ticket to Pokemon Go Safari Amsterdam got to see a huge increase in stops and shinies, along with unown V and G, and a bunch of other Pokemon, some of which were location-locked ones. The real star of the show is Safari Hat Eevee, which has a background specific to the location you were at, and the one in Amsterdam was stunning.

Getting this costume Eevee was done through the in-game stamp rally, which is now forever in my scrapbook, showing which stops I spun and how much effort I put into the stamping. You see, you get a clearer in-game stamp the longer you hold down, and the stamp itself also rotates, so that you could really line them up perfectly if you tried hard! You only got a handful of attempts at the Costume Eevee, but you could stamp up to 50 stamps in your stamp rally booklet, which is a really fantastic feature.

I found the entire stamp rally easy to do, finishing it in about an hour, as there were good clusters of stops all near each other. I do like the freedom this sort of event gives people, so that they can play while they eat or check out some touristy place nearby. It feels like the best of exploring a city, while finding fellow Pokemon Trainers, and enjoying the perks of being a part of an event. The ambassadors at Go City Safari Amsterdam were easy to spot and led their own events, along with stamping cards, so that everyone felt included and like there were people to see!

I very much love the in-game stamp feature and look forward to the next event, where I can collect even more colourful stamps and explore yet another new place. It's such a fun way to bring together a vibrant community of players.