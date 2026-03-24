TOZO HT3 headphones review - "Great quality for the price"

Fantastic battery life

Decent noise cancelling

Lightweight headphones

When it comes to headphones, there are a lot of things that I look for. Comfort, battery life and of course the sound. There are tons of different headsets on the market, from ones that feel flashy to ones that have a flashy price tag. The TOZO HT3 is more of a sleek, subtle design at a very affordable price range.

The TOZO HT3 is a matte black headset featuring the TOZO logo in silver on the side. There is also a bright orange button that really sticks out. Otherwise, it's a very plain-looking pair of headphones! The headset is plastic, with very soft earpieces on the side. They are also quite flexible, so you can wear them for a long amount of time without them really bothering you. I found these to be a lighter headset than many of the others I have tried out.

On the bottom of the right-hand side, there are all the buttons you'd need: power, a volume rocker, the bright orange ANC button, a USB-C charging port and a 3.5mm jack in case you want to make these a wired headset.

When it comes to the sound of the TOZO HT3, I found the quality to be what you should expect for the price point. This headset uses 40mm dynamic drivers and features TOZO's exclusive OrigX Acoustics tuning. You can download the TOZO app to play around with the TOZO HT3's bass and adjust some of the 10-band equalisers to create the listening experience you want to have. There is also an impressive library of community-created presets that you can easily switch to, which feel very nice. There are some AI features within the app, and a paywall to allow continued access to these features, which is kind of interesting. AI integration includes things like voice recording translation, an AI chat assistant and transcription.

Noise cancelling is one of those features that people have a lot of thoughts on, though it's not something I specifically look for when finding a pair of headphones. The ANC does cut the battery life down to 65 hours when turned on, which still feels like a good amount of time. The noise-cancelling did block out a lot of lower-end noises, like cars and me tapping at my mechanical keyboard while typing up this article. At the same time, it doesn't cancel out louder noises easily. I don't think it's worth the battery life cut, but it might be that I just like hearing beyond my music or video game!

Battery life is often my favourite thing to talk about when it comes to a pair of headphones, and the TOZO HT3 has a pretty great lifespan of 90 hours without ANC. The whole thing charges in only a couple of hours and does feel like it lasts ages, which I appreciate as someone who never remembers to charge any of these wireless devices!

I do, quite silly, like the noises that the buttons themselves make. I've reviewed a few pairs of headphones that don't have a satisfying sound when you turn on noise-cancelling or turn up the volume, but this pair does sound nice. It's the small things, eh.

The TOZO HT3 feels like a decent pair of headphones, especially for the price. I'm not a huge app user to tweak my headset, but I do very much enjoy the battery life on this pair!