AFK Journey guide for beginners

While the game itself isn't too complicated, there are several tips in our guide to AFK Journey that many players will find useful.

If you’re a fan of AFK Arena and its cast of colourful characters you’ve probably been waiting with bated breath for the spiritual sequel AFK Journey. This new adventure set in the world of Esperia features not only even more characters to collect but also a vast three-dimensional world to explore.

We’ve had the opportunity to go hands-on with this latest iteration in the AFK universe and collected our findings. Whether you’re a complete beginner or an avid AFK Arena fan, AFK Journey is a whole new way to experience the world of Esperia, and it’s got just as many interesting additions to the series.

Before we begin

If you haven’t already, why not check out our guide to what’s new in the combat of AFK Journey ? We’ve got new traps, terrain and ways to control your party! But that’s only scraping the surface of what’s new and interesting about the game.

So, without further ado, let’s get started with our list of tips collected in the AFK Journey guide!