Rust sets a date next month for first closed beta test on mobile

Rust Mobile is finally set to debut its closed beta next month

Sign-ups are now open with an even bigger world map to explore

There's also new modes and more being added in this closed beta

In the annals of multiplayer, there are few hits as large and genre-defining as Rust. So it's no surprise that its arrival on mobile is so anticipated, and you could be in with a chance to try it early as Rust comes to mobile for its first closed beta this December!

The first closed beta is set to run from December 11th to 13th, with pre-download available from December 9th. You may recall this was originally supposed to take place in November, but considering the undertaking and amount of content in Rust, it's no surprise that it was pushed back.

In case you were unfamiliar, Rust drops you onto an isolated island with nothing but the clothes on your back. From there, you'll either go it alone or team up with others to gather resources and develop your base, eventually going from bows and arrows to automatic rifles and more. You can sign up for the beta on the official Rust Mobile site!

Feeling Rust

The first closed beta will also give us a look at a world map expanded by 30% since it was first seen, alongside new gameplay modes. Hardcore offers the same Rust experience you know and love, while Standard smooths things out a bit, with Scripted mode, PvP and PvE survival.

Meanwhile, there's also Softcore mode that offers some additional benefits like raid protection and reduced death penalties. Only 'softcore' really, if you're a dedicated Rust head, I suppose. Finally, there's Territory Clash, which offers a 15-minute, 4v6 PvP mode for a purely confrontational offence vs defence experience.

