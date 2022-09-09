AFK Arena brings Geralt and Yennefer into the idle RPG in upcoming The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt crossover

Lilith Games has announced an exciting new update to AFK Arena, the studio's wildly popular idle RPG on mobile. Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg are joining the fray in an epic collaboration event with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, letting players dive into a new Witcher contract as they fight to protect Esperia.

In AFK Arena, players can expect two new playable heroes with Doug Cockle reprising his role as Geralt in the crossover. Geralt will show off his battle prowess in sword-based melee combat along with powerful alchemy. On the other hand, players can expect Yennefer to unleash her devastating arcane spells that deal massive AOE damage.

"I couldn’t be more thrilled to work with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt IP!" says Don, AFK Arena Developer. "Many of our production team staff, including myself, are big fans of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. For this collaboration, we’ve designed gameplay inspired by the wondrous world of The Witcher, and all of the content is exclusive to AFK Arena. We’re so looking forward to releasing the crossover to our players!"

If you're eager to give the game a go yourself, you can download AFK Arena on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the latest update in store for you.

