Aether Dawn is an upcoming indie ARPG from an all-star team of ex-Genshin and Arknights devs

Aether Dawn is a new anime-style RPG from Jin Universe Studios

It mixes classic ARPG action with roguelike, dungeon-crawling mechanics

Jin Universe is comprised of ex-devs from major names like Genshin Impact and Arknights

The anime ARPG genre is one which, like platformers and Balatro-likes, has become increasingly saturated on mobile. Amidst heavy hitters such as Genshin Impact or upcoming projects fuelled with star power like Limit Zero Breakers, it can seem virtually impossible for a new entrant to make their mark. Well, except perhaps in the case of Aether Dawn.

Developed by Jin Universe Studios, an indie developer founded by ex-Arknight and Genshin Impact developers, Aether Dawn is an interesting spin on the format. It mixes classic anime ARPG action with roguelike dungeon-crawler mechanics. Alongside that, it promises to have its own striking visual style and engaging narrative to keep players invested.

Into the anime abyss

Obviously, there'll be a bit of debate about how apt calling Jin Universe an indie studio is. There's been plenty in the way of investment and interest from more established companies, who are likely looking for the next Genshin competitor from Aether Dawn.

At the same time, there are some interesting mechanics on display in their description (and in the demo linked above). Roguelike elements aren't completely foreign to ARPGs, but mostly come in the form of spinoff modes or limited-time events, so building an entire game around fusing that and classic hack 'n slash combat is certainly an interesting idea.

But there's also one of the big problems Aether Dawn will have to grapple with, which is making their mark alongside games with both brand recognition and massive studios behind them. However, if the roster of talent at Jin Universe is any indication (featuring names who've worked on The Hidden Ones and Wuthering Waves as well), then they've got a solid chance of making their mark.

And if you're looking to keep up with upcoming releases such as this, then there's only one place to be. Our list of the best upcoming mobile games in 2026 features all the most interesting launches slated for this year!