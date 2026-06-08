Monster Boy brings cartoony side-scrolling action to mobile... but with a hefty price tag

Monster Boy brings classic platforming action to iOS this month

From designer Ryuichi Nishizawa, it recreates the fun of his previous series, Wonder Boy

Take on different forms and battle through the forces of evil to save the Monster World Kingdom

Side-scrolling and platforming are mainstays of, well, pretty much every game platform known to humankind. PC, mobile, console, cars and even fridges. So a new entry is not big news, but when it comes with contributions from a designer like Ryuichi Nishizawa, it's well worth taking note of! And that's exactly the case with the upcoming Monster Boy on iOS.

Monster Boy is heavily inspired by Nishizawa's previous work as creator of the Wonder Boy in Monster World series. Monster Boy sees you taking control of the heroic Jin as he fights to defeat the evil plaguing Monster World Kingdom.

Monstrously good times

The key concept of the Monster World series is pretty accurately recreated here, with the ability to switch between different forms, all with their own useful abilities. And all this in a cartoonish, animated style that manages to straddle the fine line between colourful and appealing without being too childish.

Monster Boy originally released way back in 2018, and was received positively for the most part. So if that's what matters to you, then this is definitely a solid option if you're not already a fan of the Monster World series.

However, at a rather hefty $24.99, it's definitely not cheap. I'm a little mixed on whether this is worth it, as while Monster Boy is undoubtedly packed with plenty of content (at over 15 hours for a standard playthrough), it's also selling itself a bit highly for what it is. But maybe you feel differently, in which case keep an eye out for when it releases with a slated date of June 18th (subject to change).

In the meantime, if you want to find out what other options in one of gaming's most common genres there are on mobile, then check out our list of the best platformers on iOS to find some of our top picks!