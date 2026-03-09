AdventureQuest Worlds: Infinity sets new Kickstarter world record for cross-platform revival

More alive than dead

AdventureQuest Worlds: Infinity has broken a Kickstarter record with its newest campaign

It's set to fully fund the upcoming relaunch of AdventureQuest many times over

Fans will be able to jump back in with account continuity and enjoy a refreshed adventure on PC and mobile

Back in the day, it seems there were more free-to-play MMORPGs than you could shake a stick at. Be they ones for kids like Club Penguin or more all-ages fare such as RuneScape. But one which really connected with audiences was AdventureQuest, which is set to make a long-awaited return!

AdventureQuest hews pretty close to what you'd expect from most other RPGs, with a mainly single-player focus, an alignment system for good and evil players, plenty of items and equipment, as well as turn-based combat. Not to mention the familiar early 2000s anime-style aesthetic so many will fondly(?) remember.

And when Atrix Entertainment broke the news that they were looking to bring AdventureQuest back bigger and better than ever with AdventureQuest Worlds: Infinity, it was met with excitement. Now with their Kickstarter funded to the tune of 100,000,000% (not a typo), I think it's safe to say that players on mobile and PC can look forward to the return of AdventureQuest sooner rather than later.

Back in the old days...

It's tempting to be a bit cynical about the constant desire to bring back the good old days in gaming. But I think it's undeniable that this huge positive reception points to a desire for the (relative) simplicity of something like AdventureQuest and its satisfying gameplay loop.

And feature-wise, this is no mere cash grab, with everything from account continuity for veteran players to compatibility with modern systems and its own launcher. I think it's fair to say that we'll be keeping a close eye on AdventureQuest Worlds: Infinity ahead of its (hopefully soon) upcoming launch.

