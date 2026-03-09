Meg's Monster is a heart-warming journey to protect one small girl with the power to destroy the world

Try not to cry

Looking for a JRPG with extra emotional impact? Meg's Monster will deliver

Take on the role of a hugely powerful ogre protecting a little girl with the power to destroy the world

You're practically invulnerable. They aren't. And if they cry, it's game over.

When the question of how to make a hero vulnerable comes up, there's always an overlooked answer. Simply put, give them something that's much more fragile than they are to care for. And that is exactly what Odencat's Meg's Monster, which is set to arrive on both iOS and Android in early May, does!

Meg's Monster is a JRPG with a twist, as you play the massively powerful ogre Roy in a world where monsters regularly prey on weaker humans. But one day, Roy and his friend Golan come across something very unusual, a little girl called Meg with a strange and terrifying power.

Every time Meg cries, it's only a matter of time before the world ends. Thus, it's up to the 9,999 HP ogre Roy to reunite Meg with her mother and avoid her being harmed and destroying the world in the process. If that premise is enticing, you can pre-register for Meg's Monster on the iOS App Store and Google Play!

Monsters Inc.

Now, you'd think that basically having a JRPG be one lengthy escort quest would be a source of stress, but Meg's Monster promises an array of different minigames that make keeping Meg happy just as interesting as the battles would usually be. Not to mention a whole cast of different beastly characters to run into, beat up, and sometimes even befriend.

You'll find that Meg's Monster won't overstay its welcome either, as it's billed as relatively short (for a JRPG, of course). But with plenty of sub-events and other content to sink your teeth into, I've no doubt that it'll have plenty for players to enjoy.

Speaking of JRPGs, though, they're only a small subset of a hugely vibrant genre. Want to know some of our top picks? Go ahead and dig into our list of the best RPGs on iOS to find out which ones we've selected as must-plays!