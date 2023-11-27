Adventure Friends lets you collect cute animal characters with a spin-based combat mechanic, out now in select regions

PikPok has announced the launch of Adventure Friends, letting players in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Sweden and Ireland get first dibs on the colourful RPG on iOS and Android. You can look forward to a fun spin-based mechanic when it comes to doing battle, as you set off on an epic quest to search for the Fabled Treasure.

In Adventure Friends, you can also expect to collect plenty of adorable characters as well as put your puzzle-solving prowess to the test. There are 20 of them to add to your team and upgrade, as you explore forests and deserts in bite-sized chunks across challenging and strategic levels.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley, and are you eager for more role-playing mechanics where you can go adventuring out into the wild? Why not take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android to get your fill?

Set off on a whimsical treasure hunt with Adventure Friends! ???? Collect cute characters!

???? Explore enchanted vaults!

???? Enjoy unique, spin-based battles! Launching now in select countries. Download & start your adventure! ???? https://t.co/iy9cAqUwXg #AdventureFriends pic.twitter.com/aBJQc2Ohhg — PikPok (@PikPokGames) November 20, 2023

"Adventure Friends is an exciting new release for us," says Mario Wynands, CEO of PikPok. "We've been working hard to bring a bright fantasy world together with innovative gameplay mechanics for an accessible new spin on the genre, and are ready to start exposing some of that effort. We know players will have a lot of fun collecting, mixing and matching, and growing their heroes, and can't wait to build out our ultimate vision for the game."

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself or you're curious about the spin-based combat, you can download Adventure Friends on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game.