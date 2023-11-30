5 new mobile games to try this week - November 30th, 2023
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Retro Kart Rush
If you're looking to recapture the magic of old racing games on the SNES, Retro Kart Rush aims to offer that same experience but with a modernised twist. The 16-bit vibes add to the overall charm of the game as you compete with your friends across 8 different cups.
The game presents 18 tracks to race on and 9 characters to collect, with different modes such as the single-race and time trial modes. There are 4 difficulty settings you can try out as well.
2
Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King
Black Clover M: Rise Of The Wizard King takes players back into the anime series across a magical RPG, with a deep character system presented in stunning 3D. Combat is a tactical and turn-based affair, with voice actors reprising their roles from the OG series into the game.
With the official launch, you can look forward to exciting rewards that include Mimosa and her exclusive Cafe Uniform costume. Guaranteed SSR characters are also up for grabs across the limited-time events upon the game's release.
3
Delicious - Miracle of Life+
This Apple Arcade exclusive offers a new way for fans of the Delicious franchise to enjoy the time management game across 60 new challenges. The protagonist, Emily, is beginning a new chapter in her life with the arrival of their little bundle of joy, and it's up to the player to help her manage her time between her family and her career.
The game also offers 6 new locations to discover and new characters to meet. There are a variety of mini-games and daily challenges to take on as well to spice up the gameplay along with a new narrative.
4
Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal
This mobile-optimised rework of the classic lets players step into the shoes of contract killer Agent 47 in a thrilling stealth-action game. The version features enhanced visuals as well as new elements like an Instinct Mode and a handy Warnings system. It also boasts a customisable touch interface, all while retaining gamepad support along with the keyboard and mouse.
The title also features 12 sandbox missions where you can get creative with your killing tactics, and is out now for $14.99.
5
Adventure Friends
This RPG-slash-puzzle-dice game lets you explore Vaults and defeat foes across colourful and varied worlds. Combat is a unique spin-based affair, where spinning decides how you can deal damage, chain combos, or even buff up your party with healing spells and the like.
The casual game also features 20 different kinds of animal heroes you can collect and add to your roster on the road to the Fabled Treasure in bite-sized levels, all presented with vibrant visuals and in convenient portrait orientation.
Set off on a whimsical treasure hunt with Adventure Friends! ???? Collect cute characters!
???? Explore enchanted vaults!
???? Enjoy unique, spin-based battles! Launching now in select countries. Download & start your adventure! ???? https://t.co/iy9cAqUwXg #AdventureFriends pic.twitter.com/aBJQc2Ohhg— PikPok (@PikPokGames) November 20, 2023