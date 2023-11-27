New Releases

Retro Kart Rush lets you race through pixelated tracks reminiscent of 16-bit days of old, out now on iOS

By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Steam
| Retro Kart Rush

In case you missed it, TuanisApps has announced the official launch of Retro Kart Rush, the indie Costa Rica-based studio's old-school racing game on iOS. It's currently at a discounted price of $0.99, with an original price tag of $2.99 or your local equivalent.

In Retro Kart Rush, you can look forward to a fast-paced racing experience that pays tribute to Mario Kart but with a nostalgic twist. As the game is a bit of a love letter to the nostalgia of the SNES, you can expect to immerse yourself in plenty of 16-bit feels as you go head-to-head with your friends and frenemies on a race to the finish line.

The game also features 8 cups to compete across 18 tracks, as well as 9 characters you can tinker around with to see which one feels best suited to your racing style. There are also single-race and time trial modes to switch things up whenever you feel like it, as well as 4 difficulty settings to make sure that anyone can join in on all the fun.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Retro Kart Rush on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $2.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

Retro Kart Rush
Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Catherine plays video games for a living, reads comics for inspiration, and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult fantasy novel, Of Myths And Men, has been published by Penguin Random House SEA and is her love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, aliens, and epic quests to save the world. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.