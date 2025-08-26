Acecraft: Sky Hero to offer hands-on demos at PAX 2025 alongside limited merch

Ace combat

Acecraft will be at PAX West 2025

Fans can get hands-on with a new demo and grab exclusive merch

Better times procure more tokens, and more exclusive giveaways

It seems as though rubberhose animation has become all the fashion nowadays. Whether it's Cuphead way back when or today's subject, Acecraft: Sky Hero! A cartoonish take on the classic genre, if you're curious about this bullet-hell shooter, then you'll be glad to know that Acecraft is coming to PAX 2025 with a brand-new hands-on demo.

It's not hard to see the Cuphead inspiration in Acecraft, what with the film-grain filter, stylish animation and equally quirky bosses. But that doesn't make Acecraft a mere rip-off, far from it in fact, as it jumps into the top-down Galaga-style bullet hell instead of 2D platforming.

At PAX 2025, attendees can get hands-on with Acecraft and give it a go for themselves. The prize? Well, the better you do, the more tokens you get that can then be traded in for exclusive Acecraft merchandise only available at PAX 2025, with varying tiers offering more tokens the better your time in the demo.

Chocks away!

With Acecraft set to launch the day before PAX West on August 29th, when it hits storefronts on the 28th, I'm sure some of you will put in a few hours to grab the best times possible before participating in the demo. Certainly, it's interesting to see merchandise playing such a big factor for a mobile-first release like Acecraft.

And of course, it's also worth noting how, alongside Gamescom, PAX and other conferences like it have jumped in to fill the gap left by E3. I wonder whether or not that has helped mobile to take more of a prominent role? Food for thought, either way.

But what about bullet hell? Isn't it bullet heaven that's supposed to be the new hotness? Well, both genres have their place. But if you prefer to be the one doing the shooting, why not check out our list of the best bullet heaven games like genre-defining Vampire Survivors for some suggestions?