Ace Fishing: Crew, the sequel to Ace Fishing: Wild Catch, is now open for pre-registration

Com2uS has announced that pre-registration is now open for Ace Fishing: Crew, the sequel to Ace Fishing: Wild Catch. Players can get first dibs on the game as soon as it launches on July 20th, with tons of special rewards up for grabs upon its release.

In Ace Fishing: Crew, players can look forward to gorgeous 3D environments as they gear up for a good catch, along with additional views and extra controls. There will also be a day-night cycle, and players can gather their crew of top-tier fishermen and fisherwomen that each has their own unique stats. These will be essential for clearing certain game stages. Plus, players can nab in-game currency via Daily Rewards and Special Challenges.

For those who are feeling a little bit more competitive, fishing competitions abound with real-time rankings from players all over the world. Higher ranks mean better rewards, and if you like playing with other gamers online, why not take a look at our list of the best multiplayer games on Android?

During the pre-registration period, players can score bountiful rewards across other Com2uS titles as well, which include Summoners War: Sky Arena, Com2uS Pro Baseball 2023, MLB 9 Innings 23, and NBA NOW 23. As for the game itself, players can score a 3-star Crew Member Acquisition Ticket and Equipment Acquisition Ticket as a reward.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by pre-registering on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. Ace Fishing: Crew is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.