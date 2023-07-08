Blade & Soul Revolution adds Skills Potential, new Badges, expanded missions and more in latest update

Netmarble has announced an exciting new update for Blade & Soul Revolution, letting players enjoy the new Skills Potential features along with new Skill Badges, Reinforce content and more. In particular, players can grab the Aura of Skills from Alchemy Merchant via the Legendary Martial Tome Fragment or Super Secret Technique Scroll to increase their stats.

Additionally, the latest update to Blade & Soul Revolution offers 3 new Skill Badges: the Skyshatter Skill Badge decreases Damage received while the Devotion Skill Badge decreases Legendary Skills damage. The Clarity Skill Badge, on the other hand, can disrupt foes' Ultimate Stance.

By the way, if you're getting your feet wet and you've only just started playing the game, why not take a look at our beginner's guide to help you hit the ground running?

The update also adds expanded stages for Achievement Missions. Here, players can score the Super Legendary Restoration Stone Selection Chest, as well as the Radiant Legendary Design and other goodies when clearing missions. The Rock Paper Scissors Event Season 1 until August 24th will put the Legendary Restoration Stone Fragment, Legendary Martial Tome Fragment and other rewards up for grabs for players who participate every day, while the Summer Special Dungeon Exploration until August 3rd will reward players with the Splendid PvP Chest for completing dungeons.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Blade & Soul Revolution on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes if you're unfamiliar with the title.