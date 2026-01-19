A Webbing Journey launches on iOS offering physics-driven fun with a creepy crawly twist

A swing and a hit

While January is always a pretty miserable time (let's be honest), it's still not too bad for new releases. For example, A Webbing Journey, which recently launched on Android and is now finally here for iOS! But what's this physics-driven creep crawly sim got to offer? Well, a surprising amount actually.

A Webbing Journey sees you take on the role of a surprisingly friendly and cartoonish spider inhabiting a human house. Apparently, you're inordinately fond of the humans who live there and decide to help them out.

But how is a humble spider supposed to accomplish literally larger-than-life tasks, such as making toast or even just turning on the radio? Well, in this case, by solving a great many physics-driven puzzles with the help of your web-spinning abilities. Which, as Will put it on the last episode of the Pocket Gamer Podcast, "is just Spider-Man without the man part".

Does whatever a spider can

Considering I'm quite arachnophobic, I think it's also a point in A Webbing Journey's favour that their cartoonish depiction of the creepy crawly didn't give me pause. And while I've had enough physics-driven puzzles to last me a lifetime from Half Life 2, I think that there's plenty of fun to be had here.

As with the Android version, developer Fire Totem Games has also confirmed that they'll be aiming to keep parity with the mainline version of A Webbing Journey. And since it's free to try, there's no reason not to give it a go before you decide whether to go for the full experience.

