Zynga launches multi-game crossover for Survivor's milestone 50th season

Survivor will be everywhere in Zynga

The collaboration spans Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Two Dots, FarmVille 3, and Dragon City

Zynga Poker players can participate in a sweepstakes for a trip to the live season finale in LA

The event officially ties into the Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans premiere on Feb 25th

Survivor has never really stayed confined to television, so seeing it spill over into mobile again isn’t all that surprising. What is a little different this time is the scale. To mark the show’s 50th season, Zynga is threading Survivor-themed events through several of its biggest franchises at once, turning a familiar reality format into something you’ll bump into whether you’re matching dots, farming crops, or bluffing at a poker table.

The crossover stretches across Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Two Dots, FarmVille 3, and Dragon City, with each putting its own spin on tribal strategy. Words With Friends focuses on themed puzzles tied to the season premiere, while Zynga Poker hosts competitive watch events where every win pushes you closer to limited rewards, and, if luck’s on your side, entries into a finale trip sweepstakes.

Two Dots is a little more subtle, adding limited-time challenges that fit neatly into its usual puzzle flow. Meanwhile, FarmVille 3 and Dragon City join later in the season with themed quests, daily bonuses, and a handful of Survivor-inspired twists that echo the show’s competitive streak.

It’s a rather interesting collab because we’re not focusing on a single mechanic here; the whole thing stretches across multiple different genres at once. Instead of building a standalone tie-in, Zynga is treating Survivor like a thread connecting very different audiences, whether you’re chasing high scores in a word puzzle or managing your next mythical race.

It’ll likely land best if you’re already dipping into these regularly, since the events are designed to sit alongside your usual routines. Both Zynga and CBS are really going all out with this one.

And if you’re curious where these fit within the broader casual landscape, it’s probably worth checking out our roundup of the best free-to-play mobile games while the Survivor season rolls on.