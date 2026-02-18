RaidForm is a PvP strategy where you plan attack and defence then watch the chaos unfold

Function over form

RaidForm challenges you to plan before you act in this newly released strategy

Take on either defence or offence as one side of a PvP coin

Watch battles play out in physics-fuelled mayhem once your plans are laid out

It can be tough to find a solid strategy experience on mobile. Thanks to the limitations of the platform, you often have to rely on fast-paced RTS gameplay, or on occasion, a port of something such as Total War. But RaidForm may offer an intriguing twist on the formula in this PvP tower defence.

Essentially, RaidForm challenges either player to build a defensive stronghold or prepare an onslaught of soldiers. This is typical fantasy world logic, so no heavy artillery, just balistas and melee weaponry. But the twist is that once you've laid out your plan, it's all up to your AI army.

Each player will plan either the layout of their fortress or their army, and then let them have at it. With its physics-fuelled action, careful positioning and bottlenecking can play a key role in preventing defeat or ensuring victory. And with various different units and towers at your disposal, there's a whole host of different strategies.

The Raid

RaidForm, on the surface, looks like your typical mobile strategy. That's not to insult the genre, but it's not the aesthetics that you're coming to RaidForm for.

The focus on a mixture of unit commanding and tower defence, while letting them have at it without interference, makes this an excellent means of enjoying strategic thinking without the lengthy playtime of something such as the aforementioned Total War.

In particular, making this a PvP game is a very smart decision. Rather than fighting against static opponents, you'll be outthinking other players. Even if it doesn't manage to make a mark, I can see RaidForm establishing an intriguing formula for others to emulate.

