Soul Land: Awakening World codes (June 2026) - Blue Spirit Orbs and Summon Tickets await

Having the best Vanguards makes all the difference, and with our Soul Land: Awakening World codes, you can upgrade them easily to maximise your lineup.

Unlike many other RPGs, in Soul Land: Awakening World, you don't exactly pick your class. Instead, you pick Vanguards that dictate your offensive, defensive and supportive skills. You will be able to switch them out whenever you get new ones, so the idea is to always equip your best (and upgrade them too).

You will then have your run-of-the-mill story - you discover who is betraying whom in the kingdom, and start your journey to take them down. During this time, you will fight various enemies that are meant to make you stronger. Of course, there's nothing new there, but the whole "class" system (or the lack of) makes it quite fun!

So, as long as you constantly try to upgrade your character, there is no enemy that will be able to stand a chance against you.

If you really plan on getting a boost to your power as soon as you get past the tutorial, these Soul Land: Awakening World codes will surely come in handy.

You will be able to claim quite a few Summon Tickets, which let you summon new powers, but also plenty of Blue Spirit Orbs, Gold, and many more resources needed to make some upgrades.

Of course, none of that works if you don't know the codes - and since there are plenty, I say we check them out!

Active Soul Land: Awakening World codes

SumeruHaotian - 2 Summon Tickets, 888 Blue Spirit Orbs, 5000 Gold

- 2 Summon Tickets, 888 Blue Spirit Orbs, 5000 Gold SLAWDC84K - 1 Summon Ticket, 1 Mystical Light Dew, 3000 Gold

- 1 Summon Ticket, 1 Mystical Light Dew, 3000 Gold SLAWLAUNCH - 10 Mystical Light Dew, 1000 Gold

- 10 Mystical Light Dew, 1000 Gold SLMMOLAUNCH - 600 Blue Spirit Orbs, 1000 Gold

- 600 Blue Spirit Orbs, 1000 Gold SLMMO - 1 Summon Ticket, 5000 Gold

- 1 Summon Ticket, 5000 Gold SLAWORLD - 5 Lost Leaflets, 1000 Gold

- 5 Lost Leaflets, 1000 Gold SOULLAND - 1 Summon Ticket, 5000 Gold

- 1 Summon Ticket, 5000 Gold Mai666 - 1 Soul Jade, 2000 Gold

- 1 Soul Jade, 2000 Gold SLAK - 600 Blue Spirit Orbs, 1000 Gold

- 600 Blue Spirit Orbs, 1000 Gold SL666 - 1 Summon Ticket, 5000 Gold

- 1 Summon Ticket, 5000 Gold SL777 - 10 Mystical Light Dew, 1000 Gold

- 10 Mystical Light Dew, 1000 Gold SL888 - 1 Summon Ticket, 5000 Gold

- 1 Summon Ticket, 5000 Gold AwakeningWorld - 600 Blue Spirit Orbs, 1000 Gold

- 600 Blue Spirit Orbs, 1000 Gold TangSan666 - 5 Ethereal Nectar, 2000 Gold

Expired

Right now, there are no expired codes. We'll move any that expire here!

How to redeem codes in Soul Land: Awakening World

Step 1 : Open the Menu on the top right corner of the screen.

: Open the on the top right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : While in the System tab, select User Center .

: While in the tab, select . Step 4 : Scroll down until you see Gift Code Exchange and tap it.

: Scroll down until you see and tap it. Step 5 : Type in your gift code .

: Type in your . Step 6 : Type in the CAPTCHA code.

: Type in the code. Step 7: Hit Redeem.

You can follow the steps below to redeem all the rewards:

The rewards can be found in the Mailbox!

How to get more goodies?

Rewards not working?

New ones are usually shared on the official social media pages, but we'll add any that we find to this list! Just keep an eye out (and maybe bookmark it), and you'll be updated as soon as we get some new ones.If you tried redeeming a code and it appears invalid, make sure the CAPTCHA code you entered is valid - each try resets this code, so you might want to double-check. Also, these are case-sensitive, so you need to type them in capitals, exactly as we shared them.

After claiming all that, how about taking a gander at our Dragon Raja ReRise codes and Clash of Critters codes? You might just find your new mobile obsession!