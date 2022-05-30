Zombie Sector is out now on Google Play, letting players kill zombies using wobbly physics

Renner Games has announced the official release of Zombie Sector, letting players use wobbly physics to eliminate the undead. Out now on the Google Play Store, the comedic RPG features physics-based gameplay along with unique cadets players need to recruit to survive the zombie apocalypse.

In Zombie Sector, players can expect to discover more about the lore of the underground sector and its secrets. Recruiting cadets means collecting characters with different skills and abilities, all with "silly" physics-based wobbliness that may or may not help them survive the undead wilderness.

Players can also gather resources outside the quarantine zone and craft weapons or obtain valuable modules and blueprints that can prove useful for survival. As the chief in command, you'll have to venture into the mysterious underground sector to uncover the truth about the cadets that went missing - whether or not your own team of cadets is up to the task remains to be seen.

Zombie Sector also features asynchronous player versus player gameplay as well as progression leaderboards for the ultimate bragging rights. If you're eager to give it a go and try out your own wobbly skills, you can download the game over on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

To stay updated on all the latest developments, you can join the community of followers over on the official Discord channel, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, humour and gameplay.

