Zero City introduces new Colossi feature in latest content update

New update featuring Colossi, a second line of defence against the zombies

They can be upgraded and made stronger with new unlocks

Popular European video game developer and publisher MY.GAMES has just announced an exciting update for its mobile RPG survival strategy game, Zero City. The latest patch brings a massive new feature to the game, which allows players to get their hands on a second group of fighters called Colossi. This will further lead them in their battle against the ferocious zombies.

Zero City’s newest update brings the Colossi into the fray as a unique group of characters who are varied in terms of level, rarity, rank, ability, mutation, type, and experience. All of them can be found in pre-existing shelters. The squad is capable of being upgraded and once players reach level seven, it opens the doors to more opportunities.

At higher stages, players will be able to access a room just for their Colossi and unlock the Atomic Highway location on the world map. While in-game, players will be able to control Colossi in squads of three, whose rank, mutation, level, abilities, and type can be viewed and adjusted.

Speaking about the update, Ksenia Averchenko, Brand Manager at Zero City, said: “Zero City seamlessly blends the shooter and shelter simulation genres, offering a unique and engaging gameplay experience. With the introduction of 'Colossi', we aim to further elevate players' experiences by adding a fresh dimension to zombie battles. We're thrilled to see the community embrace this new update and look forward to continuing our commitment to delivering exciting content and features to Zero City’s dedicated player base”.

Zero City has had a pretty successful run, being downloaded over 25,000,000 times and generating more than $60 million in lifetime revenue. Check the game out for yourself by downloading it using your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases for in-game currency.