Draw Your Game Infinite, available now on iOS and Android, sees you creating your own levels by drawing pictures

By drawing pictures, you can create your own platform levels

Once uploaded, you can tweak your level to make everything work properly

You can also play the hundreds of levels created by players across the world

It might be over a week ago, but our coverage of the cool games we saw at Pocket Gamer Connects London continues. Today, we're talking about Draw Your Game Infinite, which is currently available on iOS and Android.

As I'm sure you've probably guessed, Draw Your Game Infinite sees you creating levels by first drawing them on a piece of paper. Once your masterpiece is complete, you simply snap a photo with your phone and then wait for the app to scan it. From there, you can tweak various bits until you've perfected your level.

At the moment, these are predominately platformers, but developer Zero One hopes to implement other genres in the future. You can see the whole level creation process in the video above.

If you don't see yourself as particularly creative but enjoy seeing what everyone else has come up with, you can search the catalogue of existing levels other players have made. There are numerous categories to sift through, so you can more easily find the type of experience you're looking for, whether that's a more puzzle-focused level or one that will test your platforming skills.

There's a chance you might be familiar with Draw Your Game already, and that's because a prototype launched in 2015, enjoying over 22 million downloads. Because of that, the latest version already has a strong player base, meaning you should find plenty of levels to dive into.

Interestingly, teachers have also started using the game to make their classes more engaging for students. Based on this, the developers have started development on an education-focused version of the game.

Draw Your Game Infinite is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below.