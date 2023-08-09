Zephyr's Pass lets you collect ancient relics to take down a wind god, coming soon to Game Boy Color

Publisher Incube8 Games along with indie developer Providential Innovations have dropped a special announcement for retro fans - Zephyr's Pass, an upcoming puzzle-slash-adventure RPG for the Nintendo Game Boy Color, will be landing on the device soon as both a physical cartridge and a digital release.

In Zephyr's Pass, you can look forward to venturing out into a world where massive winds bring destruction across the lands. In order to survive these harsh conditions, citizens of the world have to live out their days in canyons and make their way through the valleys on low-flying airships to shield themselves from the wind.

You'll follow the tale of young hero Abel as he embarks on a quest to take down the would-be Wind God Thane, all while discovering ancient armour, joining forces with pirates, and solving brainteasing puzzles along the way. The game offers unique mechanics with every new dungeon, as well as a fun growth system that upgrades Abel's powers each time he unlocks a new relic ability.

With the Standard Edition, you can nab a sealed box, the game cartridge, a cartridge protector, a sticker sheet, and the game manual. The Digital Edition, on the other hand, includes the Game ROM, a Digital Soundtrack and a PDF game manual. It also includes a hi-res cover art file.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can soon do so by ordering from the official website - you can hit the "notify" button at the moment to stay privy to its official release date. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.