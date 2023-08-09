Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. Engage opens pre-registration ahead of its global launch later this year

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. has just dropped an exciting new announcement for Gundam fans - they can soon get their hands on the global version of Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. Engage when it launches later this year. Pre-registration is currently ongoing, letting players get first dibs on the tactical battle game as soon as it's out.

In Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. Engage, you can look forward to scoring plenty of in-game goodies depending on milestones hit - and with the game already garnering more than 2.5 million downloads in Japan alone, it's easy to see how successful the global pre-registration campaign might just be. In particular, hitting 100,000 pre-registration sign-ups will give away a UR Gundam as well as 3,000 diamonds, which will allow you to summon 10 times from the Unit Assembly gacha.

In case you haven't heard of the title, you can expect to encounter all Gundam characters in a single game here, with a new narrative and some thrilling 6v6 combat. You can discover past Universal Century events in the Story Mode, or toggle the auto-play function to watch your favourite mobile suits in action. You can also expect to dive into a new story every month, so there's bound to be something that spices things up as you progress through the game.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. Engage on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.