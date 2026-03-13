9 Kings is a fast-paced roguelike strategy about building your domain and conquering opponents

Coming to Android courtesy of Playdigious

9 Kings is set to make its way to Android and be available for PC on Google Play Games

It combines strategy, roguelike and deckbuilding action for a standalone experience

Dive in and claim your opponents' cards to build powerful armies and wield arcane abilities

One name that we don't tend to mention all that much is Google Play Games and its multiplatform elements. But that's changing today because it's getting a major mobile and PC cross-platform addition with the upcoming 9 Kings!

Developed by Sad Socket and first published by Hooded Horse, 9 Kings is a roguelike strategy game set to make its way to mobile courtesy of porting studio Playdigious. And if you've ever thought that Total War and Europa Universalis were the only way to play strategy, this may offer a stunning alternative.

In 9 Kings, you play as one of, well, take a wild guess. As the regent of your domain, you're given a set grid in which to build your capital and forces to defend it. There's also deckbuilding elements, with each king having their own distinct deck of spells, units and buildings to draw from.

Crusader King

Naturally, each king has their own strengths and weaknesses you'll have to learn to contend with. That is, until you manage to beat them, and then add their deck to your own! Doubtless, this allows for some truly insane combinations of abilities, units and spells. But be aware that you're not the only one angling to grab these for yourself.

I don't really use Google Play Games when I'm gaming on PC. If only because for stuff on mobile I tend to stick to, well, mobile. But I can see 9 Kings being quite a hit with fans playing on both platforms, especially with the fast-paced mix of classic strategy, roguelike planning and deckbuilding!

But it's far from the only example of great strategy out there on mobile at the moment. And if you're curious about giving some of those a go but unsure where to start, why not dig into our list of the best strategy games on Android for some of our top picks?