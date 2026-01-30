Bobium Brawlers is a new creature creator that's fuelled by the developer's pitch for ethical AI

The man who made a monster

Bobium Brawlers is a new creature-creating card battler coming to iOS

But it's fuelled by AI, a controversial technology at the best of times

Still, in this debut by Studio Atelico, they argue for their ethical use of the tech

In the world of gaming, the dream has always been ultimate freedom. To customise, play, create or whatever. And with that always comes a rush to embrace the newest technology. But could the upcoming Bobium Brawlers, which is set to launch this year, be able to succeed where others have failed?

Bobium Brawlers is the debut game from Studio Atelico, and sees you stepping into the labcoat of a scientist who discovers a new element called Bobium. With the help of your robot assistant Beppe, you'll make use of this element in creating different and distinct monsters to battle with.

Of course, if you hadn't already caught on, this is done by using AI! With a 140-character description, you're challenged to make different monsters that duke it out with a mixture of card-battler mechanics and dice rolling. And it's a use of the tech that even Studio Atelico recognise as controversial.

Skynet, but for mobile gaming

The argument Studio Atelico makes is similar to what many developers pursuing ethical AI have made. Their model runs in-game and sticks to the actual aesthetic style of Bobium Brawlers. The benefits then are meant to be increased space for creativity and making each creation viable.

I'm probably one of the least sceptical people about AI that I know. But even I'm aware that ethical use of the tech is difficult at best. And while Bobium Brawlers does look to be an interesting use of it, I wouldn't be shocked if the addition of AI does put people off.

Still, if you're willing to give it a go, be sure to check the official Bobium Brawlers Discord to keep up to date with this new release and early access.

