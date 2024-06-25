Zenless Zone Zero teases possible Street Fighter collab in recent clip ahead of its imminent launch

Ryu in New Eridu City? Yes, please.

Creators Roundtable will drop on June 29th

We might just see our fave Street Fighter heroes out on the streets of New Eridu

Seems like the hype is very much real

As if we're not hyped for the upcoming action RPG enough, HoYoverse has just dropped a teaser clip on a possible Zenless Zone Zero x Street Fighter collaboration event. They say they simply want to "give players a really cool gaming experience and allow our new players to experience the joy of this game", which is, from the looks of it, about to become a fabulous reality when the game launches on July 4th.

In the Zenless Zone Zero × Street Fighter 6 Creators Roundtable teaser clip, we see the head honchos for both franchises chilling and talking about what makes each title great. We get glimpses of the adrenaline-pumping combat in ZZZ, and then the money shot of Ryu emanating all sorts of rage-induced vibes fades in.

While we don't have a lot to go on at the moment, the video does promise that all will be revealed on June 29th, which isn't too far away from now. Teasing us this way is pretty cruel though, but what's a few more days now that we're almost to the official release date, right? And if you just can't wait, you can have a look at the really cool live-action trailer below.

Personally, I had an absolute blast playing through Zenless Zone Zero in my CBT preview, so if you're curious about it, you can take a peek to see what the fuss is about!

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Zenless Zone Zero on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info as well.