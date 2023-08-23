Zenless Zone Zero drops a new look into the development of the highly anticipated ARPG

At the Opening Night Live of gamescom 2023, the HoYoverse showcase revealed some juicy new footage on Zenless Zone Zero, giving players another scintillating peek at the upcoming urban fantasy ARPG. In particular, you can feast your eyes on the action-packed gameplay and the distinct aesthetics of the title to hype up its release even more.

In the new trailer for Zenless Zone Zero, you can expect to go behind the scenes to see the development of the game, along with some sneak peeks at the city of New Eridu. This serves as the final bastion of urban civilization in the game's narrative, with a special look at the combat mechanics during flashy battles.

According to Zhenyu Li, the producer of Zenless Zone Zero, "We want to picture a world with our unique view for art style and action experience, but at the same time a world where players could resonate with their own. And now, we are more than thrilled to share that we are close to the next stage of Zenless Zone Zero, please stay tuned."

There's no exact date yet for the launch, but if you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by staying tuned to the official website of Zenless Zone Zero to be privy to any new announcements. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.