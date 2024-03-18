Zenless Zone Zero opens sign-ups for next round of CBT titled Amplifying Test

You'll experience new content and improvements to the Hollow exploration system

Immerse yourself in the stylish world of New Eridu

CBT start dates will be announced soon

HoYoverse has announced yet another round of tests for Zenless Zone Zero as the popular studio of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail fame gears up for the RPG's imminent launch later this year. In particular, sign-ups are now open for a new Closed Beta Test for the action-packed title, tasking you to take on the role of a Proxy to explore the secrets of New Eridu across a stylish post-apocalyptic world.

In Zenless Zone Zero, you can look forward to diving into a gorgeous urban fantasy ARPG on a quest to discover the truth behind the Hollows. Combat is a real-time and adrenaline-pumping affair, with intricately designed characters that each boasts a distinct skill set and strategy to suit different playstyles.

What makes the game addictive, in my opinion, is the seamless way you can combine different skills and chain together devastating combos that will make you feel like you're in god-tier - at least, that's how I personally felt when I joined the previous CBT. If you're curious about how it all went down, why not take a look at our Zenless Zone Zero CBT preview to get an idea?

For this round titled the Amplifying Test, you'll apparently get to experience an enhanced Hollow exploration system along with new content. This new round will only be available for mobile and PC, so PS5 users will have to wait a little bit more.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by signing up for the Amplifying Test for Zenless Zone Zero on the official website. The actual date of the test, as well as how long it'll last, will also be announced soon. You can take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals as well.