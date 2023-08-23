Command & Conquer: Legions is bringing back the legendary RTS franchise, this time in a convenient mobile package

Level Infinite has just dropped an epic announcement that's music to old-school RTS gamers' ears - a new Command & Conquer licensing agreement has been forged with Electronic Arts, bringing us Command & Conquer: Legions.

The upcoming mobile strategy game will revamp the franchise in a unique way that's optimised for on-the-go gamers, with fan-fave legends of both heroes and villains alike. There will also be familiar units from across the Command & Conquer (C&C) universe, along with a fresh storyline.

The game lets you team up and join forces with other commanders to share resources and take down your foes as you expand your territories in real-time PVE and PVP. It will launch later this year, with a Closed Beta Test in Australia, Canada, France, Mexico, New Zealand and the Philippines. The CBT will be held later this month for Android devices.

“Legions is being created with both mobile platforms and mobile gamers in mind, matching the way people play on their devices with shorter, faster sessions and streamlined controls,” says Anthony Crouts, Senior Director, Level Infinite. “The mobile strategy gameplay of Legions provides a new type of experience while presenting familiar units, heroes and aspects of previous C&C games.”

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by staying tuned for further pre-registration announcements on the official website, where you can check out more info on mechs, factions, officers, the main narrative and more.