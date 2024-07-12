HoYoverse will launch stamp rally, giveaways, cosplay shows and more at gamescom 2024

Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero will take centre stage

Discover Natlan from Genshin Impact

Honkai: Star Rail's Penacony will come to life

Explore Zenless Zone Zero's New Eridu and win prizes

HoYoverse is ramping up the festivities for gamescom 2024 with special activities for Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero fans to dive into. Located at Booth C031, Hall 6, the HoYoverse experience will offer a sneak peek at the new nation of Natlan within Genshin Impact, as well as a Penacony-themed booth for Honkai: Star Rail with a live band performance and merch giveaways.

Zenless Zone Zero will also be donning the booth with its own brand of style and swag, with a special recreation of New Eridu you can explore along with games and competitions.

Cosplay shows will be available across the three franchises to give the loyal community a chance to showcase their love for the fandoms from August 21st to the 25th. In particular, the "Travel Across HoYoverse" will not only bring the three IPs to life in an entirely immersive way, but it will also have a bunch of exclusive merch for sale.

Apart from a larger-than-life boss statue themed after the sixth major region in Genshin Impact's Teyvat, you can expect to discover the Dreampool or see if Lady Luck is on your side with Honkai: Star Rail's Golden Capsule Machine. Additionally, the Zenless Zone Zero area will cover a whopping 100 square meters to celebrate its recent launch and to welcome Proxies to the post-apocalyptic world of the fast-paced urban fantasy ARPG.

There are tons of other surprises in store for visitors, and these are only scratching the surface of what's up for grabs at the event. To top it all off, you can get your hands on a special HoYoverse passport when you drop by. Simply collect stamps from the plethora of activities there and you can redeem awesome goodies in exchange for all your hard work.

