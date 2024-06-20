Zenless Zone Zero will collab with top DJ Tiësto for exclusive music tracks

The partnership has been teased, with more details incoming

Zenless Zone Zero will hold a new collaboration with DJ Tiësto, it has been teased

Full details are set to be revealed on July 2nd

The famed DJ is regarded as perhaps the best of all time, and has performed at venues as varied as the Olympics

Zenless Zone Zero, MiHoYo's new ARPG, is set to hold a collaboration with famed DJ Tiësto. Although only a teaser at this point, full details of the collaboration will be revealed on July 2nd.

The teaser was made in an exclusive image showing off Tiësto's name set into a number of televisions, similar to previous promotional imagery for ZZZ. DJ Tiësto is widely considered one of the most important figures in the development of EDM and has even been called the World's Greatest DJ in a number of polls taken, and even played live on stage at the Olympics in 2004.

Zenless Zone Zero, of course, needs little introduction as one of the biggest new games released by Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo. Set in the city of New Eridu, in a world devastated by a calamity called Hollows, you'll take on the role of Proxy, a specialist in dealing with the dangerous creatures called Ethereals that threaten the last bastion if civilization.

Given the importance of music for Zenless Zone Zero's design and marketing (you only need to listen to their website to see how prominent it is) this collaboration makes a lot of sense. While the full details are set to be revealed on July 2nd, we can hazard a guess this won't be a full soundtrack collaboration, since the indication is that it will be a single track, or possibly more.

However, we could maybe guess that there'll be some sort of potential follow-on, or maybe even more collaborations in the pipeline with this setting a precedent. We'll just have to wait and see.

But in the meantime if you're looking for other games to take up your time as you wait for this new collab to emerge, why not take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far)?

[game id="34179]