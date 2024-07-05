The game gives you the option to obtain materials by automatically taking you to where you need to go on the menu

Zenless Zone Zero is HoYoverse's latest entry into the action RPG genre, and when they say "action", they mean every single bit. The action-packed aRPG not only offers satisfying combat (which we've covered in our handy-dandy combat guide as well) but also a myriad of ways you can upgrade your Agents and maximise your firepower out there - but with more upgrades come more seemingly convoluted currencies that might just put off any newbie to the franchise.

In this Zenless Zone Zero currencies and item guide, we'll go through the most important bits you need to know so that you won't have to lament over all the materials you need to farm.

The beauty of this title is that it gives you the option to obtain materials by automatically taking you to where you need to go on the menu if you ever fall short of prerequisites, so it's easy to get what you need to get to keep your Agents levelled up and happy.

Dennies

These are your main lifeblood within the game. They're basically your regular coins/money that you use to purchase in-game goodies, and they're pretty bountiful. You can also spend your Dennies at the Bangboo store just across Coff Cafe, with level-up materials that rotate every day at the convenience store.

Monochrome Film and Polychrome

Master Tape and Encrypted Master Tape

Of course, you can always just keep your own Random Play video store operational. Make sure your store is running to earn Dennies each day.The former can be used to buy the latter. Polychromes, in turn, can be used to buy the coveted Master Tapes and Encrypted Master Tapes or to replenish your Battery Charge. This can also be used to buy New Eridu City Fund levels.These are your standard currencies for pulling from the gacha, and you'll pretty much be at their mercy when you're praying to the RNG gods out there. Use these tapes to summon Agents in the Signal Search, where you can also gain Residual Signal and Fading Signal each time you try and summon characters.

Boopon

Battery Charge

Agents aren't the only characters you can summon from the gacha pool in Zenless Zone Zero - you can also summon the adorably squishy Bangboo units using Boopons in the Signal Search. Bangboo can help you out in a pinch during combat itself, or they can also just be super-cute additions to your team (because honestly, whenever they look up at you in wide-eyed wonder, resistance is futile).Now, I did mention Battery Charge a while ago, which are your basic energy units that you'll be using up each time you farm and all.

Much like in real life, you can replenish your energy by drinking coffee. You can grab your much-needed and very welcome caffeine fix at Coff Cafe run by the Tin Master barista in New Eridu. Depending on the kind of coffee you drink, you can get anything from 60 Battery Charge to special buffs. The item Ether Battery also restores 60 Battery Charge.

W-Engines

Now we come to the materials that level up your Agents. W-Engines, in particular, can boost the stats for your characters depending on their attributes. While every character only has a single W-Engine slot, you can enhance them with raw materials.

They're recyclable too, and you can even craft them using W-Engine Chips. W-Engines can be purchased at the lovable Susie's Box Galaxy gadget store.

Drive Disc

Much like W-Engines, these can be equipped onto your fave character to boost your squad's stats. Unlike W-Engines, however, each Agent will have six slots where you can equip your Drive Disc - and rightly so, because these have set effects where equipping two or four of the same kind will offer a bonus effect for your character.

The sophisticatedly sleek and comfortably cool Elfy runs the Bardic Needle music store, where you can Tune your Drive Discs to improve their buffs. They're recyclable too, by the way (reduce, reuse, and recycle indeed).

You can also make use of raw materials such as Investigator Logs to increase your character EXP, Bangboo levels, level caps, and so on. If you're curious about how it all plays out, you can take a gander at our Zenless Zone Zero review to get an idea!