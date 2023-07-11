Yowamushi Pedal Dream Race, the new video game adaptation of the pedal biking anime series, hits the web-based G123 platform

In yet another addition to the increasingly popular web-based games player G123, we now have an adaptation of the legendary biking anime Yowamushi Pedal! This mobile rendition of the sports anime series will take you on an adventure across a variety of different tracks as you follow our protagonist Sohiko on his journey to become the best biker in the world.

Yowamushi Pedal is one of those series that your average modern-day anime fan might not recognize, but any oldhead certainly would. It’s an anime series akin to other sports series like Kurokono Basket or Haikyuu! but instead of focusing on your more traditional sports like football or basketball, it’s all centred around the sport of biking. That is, pedal biking, not motorbikes.

And now, mobile players and PC players alike will be able to experience anime in game form with this brand-new addition to the web-based mobile-friendly platform G123. The game acts as a pretty straightforward racing game, but you’ll collect various members of the anime’s cast and each will come equipped with different stats and skills, which will then need to be levelled up to keep up with the competition.

All of your favourite characters here, from the protagonist himself to nearly all of the side characters too, make this game quite a love letter to the Yowamushi Pedal. It’s excellent to see such an old and well-regarded anime get some modern-day attention, if not a little surprising. Still, if you loved the series way back when you’re sure to dig Yowamushi Pedal Dream Race.

Don’t take my word for it though! Get started with this brand-new game by checking out its G123 page, where you can then start playing right away!